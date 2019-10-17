Property Owner Says Broker On Hook For £7M Fire Damage

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 6:34 PM BST) -- Reich Insurance Brokers should have to pay for the fire damage to a landmark building in Liverpool because it violated its duty by not making sure the insurer was aware of previous break-ins at the property, the owner of the building said. Capital & Centric Ltd. said that its losses were an “entirely foreseeable consequence” of Reich’s breach of duty, and that the broker cannot put the blame back on Capital & Centric because it was not a “sophisticated” purchaser of insurance. The building, which dates back to 1938 and was formerly used by the Littlewoods gambling organization, caught fire in...

