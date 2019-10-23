A New Era Of FCRA Scrutiny For Consumer Data Furnishers

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Furnishers provide information to consumer reporting agencies on over 1.3 billion consumer credit accounts or other tradelines each month, with the three largest national consumer reporting agencies holding the personal information of over 200 million consumers. Given the extent of the consumer data that is shared, scrutiny of the consumer reporting industry is intense, with consequences for those who run afoul of relevant laws and regulations. Within the past month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a consumer reporting enforcement action against a furnisher, Fair Collections & Outsourcing Inc., and announced a joint consumer reporting workshop with the Federal Trade Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS