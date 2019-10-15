Michigan Vape Ban Halted After Claims Of Business Harm

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state's emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products, which went into effect earlier this month, after two vape companies said the ban has significantly hurt their businesses. The consolidated case includes vape shop 906 Vape and its owner Marc Slis, as well as the company A Clean Cigarette, which all accused the state of damaging their businesses with the "Protection of Youth from Nicotine Product Addiction Emergency Rules," which started on Oct. 2. In issuing its preliminary injunction on the ban, the court said both vape shops substantiated evidence of the...

