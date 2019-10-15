Trump Org Seeks To Limit Cohen's Subpoena Of His Attys

Law360, New York (October 15, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday puzzled over the Trump Organization's opposition to a subpoena Michael Cohen sent to his own attorneys in a lawsuit over legal fees Cohen incurred during investigations linked to his work as President Donald Trump's lawyer and "fixer." Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for lying to Congress, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. He claims he had an oral agreement that the Trump Organization would pay his legal bills, but the company disputes any deal existed. At the morning hearing, state Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen repeatedly noted that it was "odd" that...

