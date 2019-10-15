Bradley Arant Hires Leading Crypto Compliance Pro In DC

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A leading voice in the cryptocurrency compliance space has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, where she will lead the firm’s work on regulatory, enforcement and compliance matters for digital currency and blockchain clients. Carol Van Cleef, who has organized and led various anti-money laundering and crypto compliance programs and seminars, will provide legal advice to clients across the fintech spectrum, including cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain companies, payment processors, prepaid access programs, as well as banks and insurance companies. “There are several factors that stood out about Bradley. One of which is leadership, and the fact that its leadership really understands the...

