2 Ex-Greenberg Traurig Attys On Track For 11th Circ. Seats

Law360, Washington (October 16, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The path to confirmation looks smooth for two Eleventh Circuit nominees and three trial court picks who appeared Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as its chairman looks to keep his promise to "push through highly qualified, conservative judges at all levels." Only seven of the committee's 22 members showed up during the one-hour hearing, and none had tough questions for the five nominees — current Florida Supreme Court justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert J. Luck for the Eleventh Circuit, federal prosecutor John M. Gallagher for eastern Pennsylvania, U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon for South Carolina, and U.S. Magistrate Judge...

