Supreme Court Security Bill Sails Through House Committee

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill that would lock in additional security measures for U.S. Supreme Court justices is headed for a full House vote after breezing through the House Judiciary Committee unopposed on Wednesday morning. The legislation — called the Reauthorizing Security for Supreme Court Justices Act of 2019 — authorizes the Supreme Court police and marshals to protect the justices off court grounds permanently, as the out-of-court security protections currently expire every few years. The bill also provides for protection for the justices internationally. “Permanent authority will allow for long-term management of protective activities and remove the threat of disruptions and security gaps...

