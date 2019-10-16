Kraninger Takes Heat On Settlements, Constitutionality Stance

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Wednesday slammed the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for approving agency settlements without consumer restitution and stopping the agency's court defense of its structure's constitutionality, with Republicans objecting to one lawmaker's comments as over the line. Appearing before the House Financial Services Committee for a semiannual review, CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger drew sharp criticism from Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and other Democratic lawmakers over her authorization of several settlements lacking consumer restitution provisions, such as the agency's January deal with online lender Enova International Inc. The lender was ultimately required to pay a $3.2 million fine...

