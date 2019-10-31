5 Trends Influencing RFPs For Law Firms

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Buying Legal Council’s Americas Legal Procurement Conference took place in September in New York. Hundreds of legal professionals involved in either buying, pricing or selling legal services met to discuss the latest trends in the legal procurement industry. Requests for proposals, or RFPs, were a common theme throughout the conference as they have become the standard tool used to compare law firm expertise, identify competitive advantages, solicit legal strategies and negotiate pricing. Five trends in the legal industry related to RFPs include better technology, smarter questions, more request for pricing bids, the impact of unbundling, and a rise in diversity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS