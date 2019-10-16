Suzanne Somers Says QVC Sabotaged Her Supplement Biz

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- QVC Inc. was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that it orchestrated a plot to sabotage a dietary supplement business operated by actress Suzanne Somers by luring her away from a competing network only to purposely squelch her chances of successfully selling her products. Somers said in a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court that QVC inked a deal with her company, SLC Sweet Inc., solely as a pretext to remove her from the market in the run-up to QVC's merger with Home Shopping Network and an anticipated agreement giving HSN's supplement seller rein to peddle his products to viewers of...

