Netflix Hits Back At Panama Papers Firm's Libel Claim

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Netflix is already pushing for the dismissal of a newly filed libel suit brought by Mossack Fonseca, the now-defunct law firm at the center of the Panama Papers leak, over the upcoming film "The Laundromat" and its portrayal of the firm's name partners, played by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. In a complaint filed Tuesday, the law firm contends that the film, which also stars Meryl Streep and is scheduled to be released on the streaming service on Friday, falsely depicts Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, played by Oldman and Banderas, respectively, as helping clients engage in money laundering and also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS