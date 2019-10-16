US-UK Agreement Expands DOJ Access To Tech Data

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 3, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the U.S. and the U.K. had entered into a “landmark” agreement, which allows, in some circumstances, the U.S. and the U.K. to demand electronic data “directly from tech companies located in the other country, without legal barriers.”[1] The U.S.-U.K. agreement is the first of its kind, and, just days later, the DOJ announced that it was negotiating a similar agreement with the government of Australia.[2] While both the U.S.-U.K. agreement and the potential agreement with Australia are significant in and of themselves, more broadly, they highlight the DOJ’s larger efforts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS