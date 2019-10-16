EU Plans ‘Evolution’ Of Capital Rules For Insurers

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 1:41 PM BST) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog proposed updates on Wednesday to Europe’s sweeping Solvency II regime, in a bid to evolve the capital rules four years after they came into force. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority launched a consultation on technical changes ahead of a 2020 review of the Solvency II rules, which have forced insurers across the bloc to hold capital reserves against possible financial stress since 2016. The watchdog said that its approach to updating the bloc’s Solvency II framework will be “one of evolution rather than revolution” as the rule book has been working well for the insurance industry....

