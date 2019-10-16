EU Insurers Want Access To Car Data In Driverless Era

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 1:31 PM BST) -- Insurers on Wednesday urged European Union regulators to put in place new rules governing how drivers can access data from their vehicles as technology develops and driver-free cars become a possibility. Trade group Insurance Europe said in a new report that auto insurers need to have access to all data connected to motor vehicles to fulfill their core role of providing compensation, The best way to make sure insurers have access to this data is for the EU to pass new regulations that place control of data in the hands of the driver rather than the manufacturer, the trade group said....

