FCA Mulls Forcing Firms To Report Climate Risk Exposure

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 5:06 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday it is weighing whether to compel financial services firms to report exposure to climate risks to improve information for investors interested in green finance. Britain’s financial watchdog said it will consult in early 2020 on introducing climate change disclosures in line with new recommendations set out by the Financial Stability Board’s task force. The regulator will ask whether these should be introduced on a "comply or explain" basis, which requires a listed company to state how it has applied the main principles or, if if is not complying, explain why. “We have an important role to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS