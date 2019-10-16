Banks Behind Schedule in PPI Compensation, FCA Says

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 3:28 PM BST) -- A late surge in complaints means banks and other financial services firms might not be able to respond to compensation claims stemming from a scandal over improperly sold insurance until summer 2020, Britain’s financial regulator said Wednesday. Customers who claim that they were wrongly sold payment protection insurance, or PPI, had until Aug. 29 to file their claims and the volume of grievances jumped as the deadline approached, the Financial Conduct Authority said. Banks could fail to meet their normal complaint handling times as a result of the surge, the regulator added. “We are challenging firms to deal with these complaints as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS