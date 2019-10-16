Fried Frank Assists As Permira Clinches €11B Buyout Fund

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT) -- European private equity shop Permira, guided by Fried Frank, said Wednesday it has clinched its seventh flagship buyout fund after receiving €11 billion ($12.1 billion) from limited partners, with plans to target investments in sectors like technology, consumer products, financial services and health care. The fund, billed as Permira VII, closed at its hard cap, bringing in capital from both existing and new investors, according to a statement. “We are encouraged by the opportunities that our sector teams and geographic offices identify and have confidence that we can continue to build on our successful track record, although discipline remains paramount given...

