EU Sets Dec. 2020 Deadline For New ID Rules For Payments

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 2:55 PM BST) -- Europe’s banking regulator has given payment companies until the end of 2020 to follow stricter rules on authorizing customers, bringing relief to providers that failed to meet a September 2019 deadline. The European Banking Authority said Wednesday that payment companies have until Dec. 31, 2020, to fully implement and comply with authentication rules under the revised Payments Services Directive, known as PSD2. The EU watchdog said businesses had been finding it difficult to implement so-called strong customer authentication requirements, or SCA, under the rules, which were due to come into force on Sept. 14. As a result, the banking regulator has...

