Ex-Nissan VP Joins Retailer Genesco As New General Counsel

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Genesco Inc. has hired as its general counsel a senior vice president for Nissan, the footwear retailer announced Tuesday. Effective Oct. 23, Scott E. Becker will serve as general counsel, senior vice president and corporate secretary of Genesco, which has nearly 1,500 stores in North America and Europe that operate under names such as Johnston & Murphy and Journeys, according to the company’s announcement on Tuesday. “Genesco is a great company with a rich 95-year history and a dynamic leadership team,” Becker said in a statement Wednesday. “I am excited to be joining the Genesco family and look forward to helping...

