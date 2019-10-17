3rd Circ. Judge: Here's How We Promote Lawyers' Well-Being

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Changes need to be made across the legal profession to knock down existing roadblocks to lawyers gaining a sense of competence, autonomy and belonging that is important to their mental health, according to a new paper co-authored by a Third Circuit judge. Fully addressing lawyer well-being requires a "holistic" examination of how the profession may be contributing to unhappiness among attorneys, according to an academic paper to be published in the forthcoming South Carolina Law Review titled, "Lawyer Wellbeing as a Crisis of the Profession." The paper, which was written by Third Circuit Judge Cheryl Krause and Williams & Connolly LLP...

