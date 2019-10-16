Highland Capital Files Ch. 11 Ahead Of Hearing On $189M Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Embattled hedge fund Highland Capital Management LP filed for Chapter 11 in a Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday, blaming a $189 million legal claim by disgruntled investors that it had been scheduled to face in court just hours after the filing. Highland's filing came the same day it was scheduled to appear in Delaware Chancery Court as part of a suit brought by investors in the company's shuttered Crusader Fund. The $189.3 million claim is the largest unsecured liability listed on the firm's Chapter 11 petition. "Although Highland disputes the underlying claims, entry of the judgment in its maximum potential amount could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS