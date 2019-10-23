Covert Corporate Surveillance May Not Be Practical For SFO

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Serious Fraud Office Director Lisa Osofsky has once more expressed her desire to see covert surveillance play a greater role in her agency’s battle against white collar crime. Speaking at an American Bar Association conference in London, the director has emphasized the value of such an approach when it comes to tackling crime and her belief in the need to work closely with cooperating defendants. It is an idea that is understandable. After all, information gained from those who decide to tell all in exchange for some kind of a deal with the authorities can be of great worth to the SFO...

