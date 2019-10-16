UK Financial Tax Could Scare Off Biz, London Official Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed financial transactions tax in the U.K. should be approached with caution, as there is a risk it will drive away business, according to the head of policy for the City of London, the capital's financial district. Catherine McGuinness, head of policy for the City of London, told journalists that a financial transactions tax proposed by the opposition Labour Party could "needlessly drive business away without achieving the end that you wish for it." (Getty) The U.K. is lucky to host a global financial services sector, Catherine McGuinness told journalists Tuesday in speaking about the tax, proposed by the Labour Party. People are...

