UK Launches Formal Probe Of Amazon's Deliveroo Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition authority ramped up its scrutiny of Amazon's planned minority investment in the British food delivery company Deliveroo, announcing Wednesday it was opening a formal investigation into the proposed transaction. After previously ordering the companies to pause their transaction, the Competition and Markets Authority said it will launch its formal investigation on Thursday, one day after the public commencement notice. If the commission finds concerns that the deal would harm competition, it may undertake a more probing Phase 2 investigation. The CMA will have until Dec. 11 to decide whether the deal should be referred for a Phase 2...

