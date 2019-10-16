DLA Piper Called 'Barbaric' After Putting Accuser On Leave

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The partner alleging DLA Piper punished her for saying she was sexually assaulted by a recently ousted practice group leader accused the firm of engaging in a "barbaric" smear campaign Wednesday, after the BigLaw giant said she'd been placed on paid leave for mistreating a colleague. Vanina Guerrero's attorney, Jeanne Christensen of Wigdor LLP, said she received a bare-bones overnight letter from the firm informing her that it was placing Guerrero on leave after an investigation into her claims showed she "engaged in inappropriate behavior toward, and harassed" a colleague. This smear is "barbaric and never before seen by a global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS