Fla. High Court To Review Ruling Against Medical Pot Regs

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will hear the state's appeal of lower court decisions finding that the regulatory structure in place for licensing medical marijuana treatment centers is unconstitutional. Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and the Florida Department of Health asked the state's highest court to weigh in on a temporary injunction they have said plunged the state's fledgling medical marijuana program into a "regulatory twilight zone." Specifically, the justices will address a certified question proposed by the Health Department as to whether would-be provider Florigrown LLC has demonstrated a substantial likelihood of succeeding on the merits of its...

