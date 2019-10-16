Fed. Circ. Reverses Rejection Of Remote Control-Mouse IP

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday told the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to take another look at Universal Electronics' patent application for a device that doubles as a computer mouse and remote control, saying there was not enough evidence to support its finding that certain claims were anticipated by prior art. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel sent back the PTAB's June 2018 decision that a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner correctly rejected Universal's application for a computer mouse that turns into a remote when lifted. The examiner had found claims for switching to different modes were anticipated or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS