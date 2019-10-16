Fla. Remote Sales Tax Bill OK’d By Senate Committee

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida bill that would require remote sellers and marketplace facilitators to collect sales or use tax on remote sales has been approved by a state Senate committee, five months after a similar bill was withdrawn. S.B. 126 passed the Senate Committee on Commerce and Tourism by a 5-0 vote Tuesday. The bill, introduced in August by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, would apply the state’s sales and use tax to remote sales and require sellers and “marketplace providers,” the bill’s term for facilitators, to register and collect the tax if they have $100,000 or more in sales or 200 or more separate...

