Thomson Geer To Steer Australian Cannabis Co.’s $13.5M IPO

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Australian medicinal cannabis company Cronos Australia is planning an AU$20 million ($13.5 million) initial public offering guided by Thomson Geer, one of the company’s backers said Wednesday. Cronos Australia Ltd. will issue 40 million new shares at AU$0.50 per share ahead of its planned November listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, the announcement said. The medicinal cannabis company will distribute the brand Peace Naturals, a Cronos Group portfolio brand that’s currently sold in Canada and Germany, according to a prospectus filed Tuesday with Australian authorities. The company has already secured the necessary Australian licenses to market THC and CBD products, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS