EU Floats Changes To Investment Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 6:12 PM BST) -- European financial regulators have proposed changes to a new blocwide investment disclosure regime for fund managers after the rules sparked a backlash from the industry. The European Supervisory Authorities announced Wednesday they are calling for feedback from the industry and supervisors about the European Union’s new rule book governing packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, known as PRIIPs. Stakeholders have until Jan. 13 to submit their views. The group of regulators, which includes the European Banking Authority, the European Securities and Markets Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, is consulting on what changes should be made to documents...

