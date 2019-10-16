Goodwin-Led Cabaletta Bio Launches $87M IPO

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Cabaletta Bio, which develops treatments for autoimmune diseases, said Wednesday it is planning to raise $87 million in its Goodwin Procter-led initial public offering if the shares are priced at midpoint. Cabaletta Bio Inc. said it plans to offer 5.8 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share. The company develops engineered T-cell therapies for B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, with a focus on an autoimmune blistering skin disease known as pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta said that it has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CABA. According to the company's filing with the U.S. Securities and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS