Why Technical Skills Can Help Land Your Legal Dream Job

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Lawyers with strong technical skills are better positioned in the job market, according to new research by Robert Half Legal, which found that 62% of attorneys prioritize tech savvy over “soft skills” when hiring. The research, which was based on survey data from over 200 attorneys at large firms or corporate legal departments, found that around 30% of lawyers said they weighted soft skills and technical skills evenly, while the percentage of those who favored soft skills was in the single digits. The initial question posed to attorneys only referred to "technical" skills without clarifying what constitutes those skills, but a...

