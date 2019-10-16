PTAB To Examine Sweet Tea Patent In Post-Grant Review

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Tuesday it would review a patent related to a process for brewing tea that is at the center of a legal fight between Alabama beverage companies, finding parts of the patent are likely invalid. Agreeing to institute post-grant review, the PTAB said there was a reasonable likelihood Red Diamond will be able to show certain claims in rival Southern Visions’ patent are invalid because they are anticipated or obvious. “We determine that petitioner has demonstrated it is more likely than not that at least one claim of the [patent] is unpatentable,” the board...

