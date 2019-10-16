SEC, Stock Exchanges Urged To Rein In Dual-Class Shares

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investor advocate called on regulators and stock exchanges to increase oversight over dual-class share structures — whereby companies reserved additional voting power for founders — describing the practice as a "festering wound" on public markets. SEC investor advocate Rick Fleming on Tuesday said recent events call for "greater urgency" in regulating the use of dual-class shares, which he argued shortchanges investor interests. Dual-class structures typically establish a separate class of shares carrying 10 or more votes per share for a company's founders, compared with single-vote shares sold to the public. "In my view, what we...

