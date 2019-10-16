Citing Looming Trial, PTAB Won't Review Anti-Spoofing Patent

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Wednesday it was using its discretion to deny two petitions for inter partes review of a TrustID Inc. anti-spoofing patent, in part because a district court has invested substantial resources in a parallel proceeding. The PTAB said the basis for its ruling denying Next Caller Inc.’s petitions was its precedential decision in NHK Spring Co. Ltd. v. Intri-Plex Technologies Inc. One reason the board denied institution in that case was because Intri-Plex’s infringement suit against NHK in district court was set to go to trial not long after the IPR petition was filed, so...

