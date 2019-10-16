6th Circ. Won't Reopen SSA Atty's Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a veteran Social Security Administration lawyer’s suit alleging he was illegally passed over for promotion to administrative judge because he is Orthodox Jewish, agreeing with a trial court’s conclusion that he failed to present a viable religious bias claim. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster’s ruling awarding the SSA summary judgment over claims by long-time lawyer Joseph Edelstein that he was the victim of discrimination when he was passed over for multiple open administrative law judge positions. While Edelstein’s initial suit also included age discrimination claims, only his religious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS