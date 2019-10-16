Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Won't Reopen SSA Atty's Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a veteran Social Security Administration lawyer’s suit alleging he was illegally passed over for promotion to administrative judge because he is Orthodox Jewish, agreeing with a trial court’s conclusion that he failed to present a viable religious bias claim.

A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster’s ruling awarding the SSA summary judgment over claims by long-time lawyer Joseph Edelstein that he was the victim of discrimination when he was passed over for multiple open administrative law judge positions.

While Edelstein’s initial suit also included age discrimination claims, only his religious...

