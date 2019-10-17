House Examines Boom In Buybacks Amid Bills To Curb Them

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The House Financial Services Committee scrutinized the boom in stock buybacks on Thursday, with Democrats eyeing more regulation on buybacks to deter perceived abuses while Republicans cautioned against interfering with the ability of companies to deploy capital. The debate comes as the committee considers four bills that would, to varying degrees, limit or ban buybacks or require companies to increase disclosure about their buyback activity. One bill also calls for companies to issue "worker dividends" and another calls for giving employees more voice in the makeup of a company's board of directors. Most of the bills are still in draft form....

