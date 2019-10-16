Fed Board Member Lays Out Challenges Facing Libra

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A top Federal Reserve official highlighted Wednesday a number of challenges Facebook's digital currency Libra will have to confront before its launch, including the need for protections against fraud and data breaches. Speaking at a Washington, D.C., conference, Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed's board of governors, said Libra and other stablecoins — digital assets designed to have little volatility — must guarantee they aren't being used for illegal purposes, clarify how their protections will differ from those of bank accounts and provide information that will help determine their appropriate regulators. Unlike bank accounts, for instance, digital wallets might not necessarily insure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS