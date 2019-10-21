Reissue Presents A Solid Option For Amending Patent Claims

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT) -- Post-issuance proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have been criticized for the low rate of success patent owners have had in amending claims during the proceedings. According to the USPTO’s data through September 2018, only 10% of motions to amend in post-issuance proceedings were granted in whole or in part.[1] Earlier this year, the USPTO responded to the criticism by offering a pilot program[2] and by publishing information about alternative approaches for pursuing amended claims by using reissue patent applications and reexamination proceedings.[3] This article explores reissue patent applications and their use in connection with parallel post-issuance proceedings. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS