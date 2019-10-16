Pa. Justices Ask If Judge Delved Too Deep Into Science

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 16, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court questioned Wednesday whether a state judge was within his power to dig through the scientific studies that allegedly supported the link between an ex-groundskeeper's pesticide exposure and his fatal leukemia before the judge reached a different conclusion than the experts. In a challenge to Pennsylvania’s interpretation of the so-called Frye standard for weighing whether new scientific theories are based on established and accepted methods, Bayer Corp. and other pesticide makers said Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge R. Stanton Wettick was right to toss the experts after reviewing the studies they cited and deciding they didn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS