Trump Taps 4 For Federal Claims, Trial Courts

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a U.S. Department of Justice lawyer and a Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP partner as his latest nominees to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the venue for major contract disputes with the federal government, as well as two candidates to the federal bench in Alaska and Nevada. Trump's nominees to the federal claims court are Kathryn C. Davis, who is senior counsel in the federal programs branch of the DOJ's Civil Division, and Edward Meyers, a Stein Mitchell partner with a practice in contract litigation, such as bid protests, breach of contract disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS