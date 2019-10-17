Finnegan's Don Dunner, Icon Of IP, Dead At 88

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Donald R. Dunner, a name partner of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP who redefined U.S. patent litigation, died Wednesday at the age of 88, the firm announced. Dunner, who died following an illness, leaves behind a legacy that included numerous high-profile wins, a role in helping to create the Federal Circuit — where he reportedly argued more cases than any other litigator in the U.S. — and more than 40 years of teaching, as well as the authorship of several textbooks and years of leadership positions in the field’s professional bodies. “Don made me want to be a better...

