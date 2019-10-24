Cannabis Clients Present Unique Risks For Lawyers

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Brian Vicente always knew he would use his law degree to fight the War on Drugs. As he pursued his degree at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law, he was outspoken about his desire to work in cannabis law after graduation. He had the support of a pair of mentors, a federal judge and one of his professors. Ep. 5: Big Risks For Attorneys Your browser does not support the audio element. Eduardo Provencio had to give up his New Mexico law license when he started working in-house for a Colorado cannabis company. But "that was like two folks,"...

