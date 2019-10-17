Banks Told To Manage €100T Risk During Rate Switch

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 2:55 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank set out guidance Thursday to help banks and insurers manage risks when they move more than €100 trillion ($111 trillion) of financial products underpinned by Europe’s interest-rate benchmark to a new overnight borrowing rate. An ECB working group guided financial companies on managing risks while they transition products, including derivatives and interest on current accounts, to the euro short-term rate. The central bank began publishing the new overnight borrowing benchmark, which it abbreviates to €STR, on Oct. 2. Thursday’s guidance, published by the working group on euro risk-free rates, called on banks to set up internal groups...

