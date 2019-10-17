EU Watchdog Pushes Protection Of Driver Data

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 2:34 PM BST) -- The car insurance industry must be vigilant in protecting consumers in the face of rapid innovations in technology and the availability of big data, Europe’s top insurance watchdog has said. The rise in the availability of so-called telematics — sophisticated data from cars and motor vehicles — is changing the insurance industry and regulators need to keep pace, European Insurance and Pensions Authority Chairman Gabriel Bernadino said in a speech Wednesday. “When it comes to car telematics data, it is clear that an urgent response is needed,” he said. “One that provides new measures allowing the consumer to effectively become the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS