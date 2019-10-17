PPI Rush Sparks Record Surge In Complaints, FCA Says

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 1:11 PM BST) -- Britons lodged more than 2 million complaints over the improper selling of payment protection insurance in the run-up to the August deadline for filing, the Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday, after admitting that banks were struggling to deal with the volume of claims. Latest figures from the market watchdog said 2.12 million complaints were made about PPI polices in the first six months of 2019, up from 1.58 million six months earlier. Banks are hoping to draw a line under the decade-long scandal with the deadline for claims passing in August. The deluge means a record 4.29 million complaints were made...

