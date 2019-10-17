UK, Cyprus Lag On Supervising Derivatives Data, EU Says

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 4:15 PM BST) -- Financial supervisors in the U.K. and Cyprus are lagging behind their peers in assessing data on completed derivatives transactions to reduce counterparty risks, Europe’s markets regulator said Thursday. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that the Financial Conduct Authority and the Cypriot Securities and Exchange Commission were not adequately checking the quality of data that they received on derivatives transactions. This means that the U.K. and Cypriot regulators could not properly assess the data and use it during their supervision of the derivatives markets. Under the European Market Infrastructure Regime, or EMIR, counterparties based in the bloc must report details...

