FCA Calls For More Power Despite Gov't Rejection

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 9:43 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has backed calls to give the watchdog new powers to formally amend its regulatory scope, days after the government rejected the proposal, a parliamentary committee said Thursday. Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA, backed proposals by the Treasury Committee to allow the financial regulator to formally ask to extend its remit to include parts of the market that are currently unregulated. “[W]e share the committee’s view that there could be a more structured and transparent approach for identifying and engaging with HM [Treasury] on perimeter changes,” Bailey said to the committee in comments published Thursday. “This...

