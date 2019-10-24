Glencore, AIG Face Suit Over Toxic Gas Release In Canada

Law360, London (October 24, 2019, 6:01 PM BST) -- A nonprofit claiming to represent thousands of Canadians sickened from the toxic fallout of a refinery incident asked a London judge for permission to sue mining giant Glencore and insurer AIG in the U.K. after losing a class action overseas. The nonprofit organization Environment and Justice applied for permission to file a class action against Glencore PLC, a unit of the British-Swiss commodities company called Xstrata Ltd. and American International Group Inc. Environment and Justice is seeking to represent Canadians who fell ill after a zinc refinery near Montreal discharged tons of toxic gas into the atmosphere in 2004. The nonprofit...

