Developer Says It Didn't Profit From Insurer's Payments

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 7:21 PM BST) -- Insolvent property developer Camco Estates Ltd. has argued it doesn't have to reimburse its insurer for deposits paid to buyers in an aborted residential development because it did not benefit financially. Camco pushed back against Casualty & General Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to recoup approximately £429,000 ($553,000) that it paid out under an insurance policy after plans to build homes on the site of a former elementary school in northwest England lapsed. In its defense filed in with the High Court on Oct.15, Camco said that CGIC’s “erroneous payments” hit its profits and caused the company to lose business. “The defendant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS